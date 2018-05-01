Windsor West MP Brian Masse wants to protect consumers from gas price gouging and has launched a petition.

He says accountability and transparency on gas pricing is possible by signing the petitions House of Commons.

“Canadians will not ‘get used’ to unaccountable soaring gas prices,” says Masse. “Canadians are fed up, and they expect their government to do something about the price gouging going on at the gas pumps.”

He says it is time for the Liberal government to support accountable energy pricing and a solution since they have none.

“Consumers want a reasonable assurance that big oil is not taking advantage of them every time there is a price change,” says Masse.

Masse says he currently has two motions in Parliament regarding accountability at the pumps for consumers.

First, the creation of a Petroleum Monitoring Agency, Motion 3, would oversee gas prices across Canada and report directly to Parliament about what is actually taking place.

Secondly, he says the creation of an Oil and Gas Ombudsman, Motion 44, would investigate complaints from Canadian consumers regarding gouging, follow through with independent investigations and report back to Parliament with their findings and compliance.

This past December, Gilles Bisson NDP MPP (Timmons-James Bay) also introduced a bill in the Ontario Legislature. Bill 183, Fairness in Petroleum Pricing Act, 2017, was read for a second time in the legislature and was defeated before reaching a third reading.

To sign Masse’s petition click here.