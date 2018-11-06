

CTV Windsor





Windsor West MP Brian Masse is travelling to Mons, Belgium this week as a member of an official Parliamentary delegation to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of First World War.

The delegation will include the Hon. Seamus O’Regan Minister of Veterans Affairs as well as Mr. Masse, longest serving member of the NDP Federal Caucus, and one other colleague among Members of Parliament – Jennifer O’Connell.

The delegation will include veterans organizations and indigenous groups, regimental associations and other Canadian dignitaries.

Masse talked about the significance of a Canadian presence in Europe for the 100 year anniversary for the First World War Armistice.

“Canada’s involvement in World War I was a significant moment in our history as a nation and was critical to securing a victory in Europe for our allies,” says Masse.

“Thousands of Canadian soldiers gave the ultimate sacrifice in this conflict, which came be known as the War to end all Wars, many suggest it was through this conflict that Canada came of age as a partner for peace on the World Stage through its monumental contributions in this conflict.”

Masse talked about being in Europe for this historic moment.

“I have some regret that I will miss our local Remembrance Day observances for the first time since 1997, however, I recognize the importance of a Canadian presence with our First World War allies on the 100th anniversary of the Armistice,” says Masse.

The delegation will leave for Mons on Tuesday and return on Nov. 12.