WINDSOR, ONT. -- With reports Canadians can expect a federal election next month a local candidate has jumped the gun launching a campaign for only a speculated election.

At her official office opening event Saturday, Sandra Pupatello, the Liberal candidate for Windsor west is officially launching her campaign, a day before a federal election is expected to be called Sunday.

Pupatello announced her candidacy three weeks ago and says she has been knocking on doors everyday ever since.

Pupatello says she’s trying get ahead of the game if the campaign kicks off Sunday, with an election day on September 20.

“I would say I’ve jumped the gun several times since three weeks ago and I’m really pleased to do that,” says Pupatello.

“I want people to know I’m anxious. I want to be their MP. I’m working really hard. I’m starting sooner to get out there to actually meet people and the response has been really good.”