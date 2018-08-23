

CTV Windsor





Windsor police have officially welcomed new constables to the force.

A badge presentation and ceremony was held at the Tilston Armoury Wednesday evening.

Seven new recruits who have successfully completed police college-training are about to be deployed on the streets.

Also receiving their badges, were two officers who came on board in June, joining the force as experienced officers, transferring from other police services.

They have been deployed in patrol since mid-July.

Chief Al Frederick says the group brings a great deal of experience to the force and many have ties to the area, like Keri Parent.

Parent's sister, Const. Candace Scott, has been on the Windsor force for six years.

Scott presented the official police badge to her sister.

Keri says she knew she wanted to be a police officer since she was seven years old.