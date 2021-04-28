WINDSOR, ONT. -- Environment Canada is calling for another warm day in Windsor-Essex, but rain is likely on the way.

The forecaster says temperatures should reach a high of 27 C again on Wednesday.

There’s a 30 per cent chance of showers, changing to 70 per cent chance of showers near noon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. Risk of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Temperatures start to return to more seasonal averages on Thursday with a high of 14 C and a high of 12 C on Friday.

On Saturday the forecast is sunny with a high of 17 C.

The average high this time of year is 16.4 C and the average low is 5.5 C.