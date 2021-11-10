Windsor weather: Sunny day with above average temperatures

Windsor, Ont. -

The sun is expected to shine in Windsor-Essex Wednesday with another warmer than average day before the cold sets in later this week, according to Environment Canada’s forecast.

It’s expected to be mostly sunny on Wednesday with a high of 12 Celsius. Fog patches should dissipate in the morning.

The evening will be clear then partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of rain overnight and a low of 8C.

Here’s the Environment Canada forecast over the next week:

Thursday: Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early in the morning. Showers beginning late in the afternoon. High of 17C

Friday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 7C. A 60 per cent chance of showers in the evening with a low of 2C

Saturday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6C. Same in the evening with a low of 2C

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High of 4C. By the evening cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries and a low of 2C.

The average temperature this time of year is 9.6C and the average low is 2C.