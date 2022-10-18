Windsor Ward 9 council candidates outline plans on important issues

CTV News Windsor reached out to candidates running for Windsor council. Here’s where Ward 9 candidates fall on the issues of healthcare, including their position on the new hospital as well as mental health and addiction issues, transit service, economic development, the environment and crime in Windsor.

HARINDER CHEEMA

Windsor city council candidate Harinder Cheema. (Courtesy: Harinder Cheema)

Healthcare

I strongly support the new hospital to be located at County Rd 42. I commend Mayor Dilkens and Gary McNamara for steer heading this project with regional funding commitments and ensuring our Provincial government backs up the project with needed funding and timely completion. The Councillors who consistently voted against such measures or who delayed the process along the way, lacked the right vision for our region, as many other municipalities in Ontario would love to have such Provincial funding for a world class mega-hospital like this.

We need a new Ward 9 Councillor who is in full support, and who will advocate with Mayor & the Council to champion our new mega-hospital to timely completion for the greater good of our heath care for Ward 9, for our City and for our region.

With about 50% of Windsor's homeless people not being Windsorites a year ago, Windsor City Council should be seeking more funding for housing assistance and local social services funding from the Provincial and Federal government. It is not fair to local Windsor taxpayers to overwhelmingly and disproportionately pay for such service and care, when the majority of the local homeless and addicts didn't even originate from our region. The municipalities in which they came from should assist with such costs, and/or through more federal/Provincial transfers to Windsor, we should receive added funding to cover such costs to care for them.

Transit Service

There is need for increase transit services. I will be advocating for additional transit routes and funding to all places, especially from and to our new mega-hospital location. This can include more transit Windsor busses and or special hospital shuttle hubs to mega hospital routes, which I will be assisting to advocate for more Provincial funding.

I will also work to see free transit services for our seniors.

Economic Development

Windsor is the start of Canada and the start of Ontario. Our geographical location needs to further grow as a gateway to all types of industry and economic prosperity and development. We need to constantly appeal to big international companies to do business here and tap into our world class skilled labour. Whether it be Amazon, or new battery plants, or light rail commuter travel to USA, etc, the sky is the limit as Windsor is the place to be. As a Council we need to outreach for such opportunities and investment, and we need to make business attractive policies that will further benefit and enhance our region for generations.

The Environment

I believe in clean air and clean water, and to make sound reasonable policies that protect our beautiful natural resources. I support our local Ojibway to be a National Park. I believe that corporate polluters should be fined. I believe there should be fair and reasonable government monetary incentives for GREEN projects and for consumers to buy GREEN major purchases. There does need to be a fair balance approach as the world transitions to a more GREEN planet, but without such drastically ecominic consumer harm along the way. Eventually all GREEN products and process needs to be sustainable by market choice/demand and efficiency.

Crime in the city

Overall and compared to other cities, Windsor is a very safe place to live, work, invest and grow a family. I commend our terrific Windsor Police Service and other first responders for their excellent service and dedication to our city. We need to always support them and appreciate their hard work and duty.

But at the same time, the complaints from the residents of increase in crime are also quite significant. Keeping us safe, keeping law and order is paramount for any prospering society, and I will work to see increase in number of police personnel and more consistent patrolling to instill a sense of confidence among the residents.

Other Issues

Ward 9 deserves a Councillor, who is dedicated to Ward 9 and puts results over ideology or third party political loyalty. Ward 9 needs a Councillor to champion for the new mega-hospital's timely completion and added transit funding. Ward 9 needs to advocate for a new library and community centre, and be best prepared for the developments coming into Ward 9, with a smart productive approach to best serve everyone. I, Harinder Cheema, have a law degree and PHD, along with ample business experience, to advocate and facilitate such enhanced developments for Ward 9 that can get the best results.

My motto is to serve with Ability, Accessibility and Advocacy.

Windsor city council candidate Dan Mokrzycki. (Courtesy: Dan Mokrzycki) Healthcare

I believe the location of the new hospital is great for all of Windsor and Essex county and I support it, as long as we can keep at least one 24/7 Urgent Care centre at either the Met location or Ouellette Campus. Mental Health and Addiction issues do also require more facilities and provide assistance to residents. I’m not sure if safe injection sites are the answer, but facilities are required to help fight addiction issues, instead of potentially promoting them.

Transit Service

Windsors Transit system definitely needs some major upgrades as the population continues to rise and more residents rely on our Transit system to commute, go shopping, run errands, etc. Our Transit system could use an overhaul to be more along the lines of London, Toronto, etc. if voted in, I would continue to support upgrades and positive changes to the Transit system to improve the system to encourage residents to use the transit to its full, potential advantage.

Economic Development

Windsor needs to provide assistance to residents who may need assistance to apply for jobs. Windsor has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country, and unfortunately, our homelessness and panhandling rate continue to go up. Windsor has tons of jobs available, and sometimes residents may need some help to apply for these jobs. I would recommend we provide a service within the libraries to help residents create resumes, apply for the jobs and prepare all of the paperwork required for potential interviews.

The Environment

Parks and public areas in the city require some major clean up in ways. The larger, more popular parks get cleaned up a lot more often than smaller, neighbourhood parks. This causes our children to find litter, drug paraphernalia, among other potentially dangerous items just looking to play at the park. I would fight to continue to have the park crews in our city cleaning up all of the parks, including the smaller parks, as well as continuously maintaining the parks and public areas to prevent the grass from growing too tall.

Crime in the city

Crime is a major issue, and much more must be done than currently being done. Crime continues going up, especially in wards and areas where crime was not a major issue in the past. Police presence should be increased in most areas, and the response time should be improved. I would fight to ensure hotels are more regulated to ensure potential crimes can be prevented (specifically hotels around Walker and Division area due to major increase in crimes from the last few years).

Other Issues

Road infrastructure and traffic control are major issues in my ward. Walker Rd requires a section of the road to be completed to allow for a centre, turning lane to be installed to allow for traffic to flow more smoothly. Traffic control must also be improved as residential areas in many areas in the city become raceways at multiple times a day.

There are children that play on these roads and residents going for walks, and drivers should not be speeding through these areas. I would fight for more stop signs, round abouts, or traffic lights to be added to residential areas to prevent high speeding.

Also running in Ward 9

Kieran McKenzie

*The submissions have not been edited for grammar. Only those candidates who responded to CTV News have their submission included.