Windsor Ward 5 council candidates outline plans on important issues

CTV News Windsor reached out to candidates running for Windsor council. Here’s where Ward 5 candidates fall on the issues of healthcare, including their position on the new hospital as well as mental health and addiction issues, transit service, economic development, the environment and crime in Windsor.

Transit Service

Windsor has an adopted Transit Master Plan but it has not been implemented quickly enough. I met with Executive Director of Transit Windsor (Pat Delmore) during public consultations to provide input and get feedback. People don't use transit because the current system is inefficient.

The 518X was a good start but we need the remainder implemented as a priority for the next Council. People will use transit only if they have no other choice unless we provide a better transit. The bus needs to take people quickly to and from there destinations.

Economic Development

Windsor has incredible potential and we need to continue attracting investment and investors. This creates employment for our region and generates funding for our city budget without always squeezing tax payers or cutting services.

People with jobs can spend their pay in our community. Creating a community where people want to live, work and play is a good city building step in the right direction and must include a good economic development plan. Windsor Works was a plan adopted and now needs to be fully implemented.

The Environment

As President of Unifor Windsor Regional Environment Council and a delegate to Windsor Essex County Environment Committee, I understand the importance of the environment to our community. Every decision of Council needs to be looked at with an environmental lens. Council declared a climate emergency but not enough has been done since.

Purchasing electric fleet vehicles is a good start, but more needs to happen proactively. I also organized several meetings with key stakeholders on the Ojibway National Urban Park file. Let's tell the next generation we did everything possible to leave our community a better place.

Crime in the city

I met with Acting Chief Jason Bellaire. He indicated they make decisions using data. We need to provide more information to help them. We also need to help those with homeless, mental health and drug addiction. Police can actually do more if not tied up with social issues.

During the pandemic we learned this was possible when the shelter had an outbreak. When the city stepped in with wrap around supports, many people were helped. We need to step up and do more to address the root causes of crime and help lift people to a better place.

Other issues

Drouillard Road has advocated for 10+ years for traffic calming. Safety should never take 10 years, especially when Council pre-approved funding for traffic calming. It has been approved for nearly a year now and it is still not completed. But the report also had funding for Drouillard streetscaping.

I met with the City Treasurer Joe Mancina who indicated there was no streetscaping funding source in the budget. Drouillard got zero. Yes, always ask for funding. But have several back up plans to try getting something. Never stop when the first attempt is unsuccessful.

