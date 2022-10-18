Windsor Ward 1 council candidates outline plans on important issues

CTV News Windsor reached out to candidates running for Windsor council. Here’s where Ward 1 candidates fall on the issues of healthcare, including their position on the new hospital as well as mental health and addiction issues, transit service, economic development, the environment and crime in Windsor.

Fred Francis. (Submitted by Fred Francis)

Healthcare

I fully support the Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital Project on County Road 42 and always have as a City Councillor over the past eight years. I will continue to support the project if re-elected, understanding that we need to do all we can to ensure the new hospital is built as quickly as possible to improve the overall healthcare and patient care in our region. Windsor deserves the best medical facilities in the World, and I remain fully committed to getting the new hospital built as quickly as possible for our fellow residents.

The City is also working to provide increased assistance to those in need of homelessness and housing supports, mental health resources and drug rehabilitation. Recently, City Council approved a new housing/homelessness hub. That new hub is vital, we need to be able to work with all of our community partners and stakeholders to provide a safe location and suitable facility where people can go to receive the housing, employment, and medical help they need to get back on their feet and off the streets. I support this hub model and encourage all levels of government to expedite the process to get it built and open quickly. In the meantime, we need to continue to work with all stakeholders and partners including, those in the medical field, social services and Windsor Police Service, to ensure people suffering from mental health issues and drug addiction are provided with the help and resources required for them to get well. The City of Windsor must also continue to strongly advocate for support from the Provincial Government on all matters relating to healthcare in our city.

Transit Service

I have and will continue to support the City of Windsor's Transit Master Plan. Over the past few years we have purchased new buses for our fleet and made improvements to current transit routes, as well as creating new routes to provide a better service. The 518x Transit Windsor route is one example of a new route, connecting east and south Windsor, that provides users with better service. I was proud to work with St. Clair College President Dr. Patti France, to help make this new route a reality. I also support regional transit service as it helps to connect Windsor-Essex and provides even more transportation options for our residents and neighbours in other municipalities. We need to continue to modernize our fleet with more environmentally friendly buses, review and improve upon our current transit routes, and ensure Transit Windsor is providing the best possible service at an affordable cost to all users.

Economic Development

My proven plan calls for Continuing to Hold the Line on Taxes, More Job Creation and Further Economic Diversification for Windsor. Affordability is a concern for many people in our community and although we cannot achieve a 0% tax increase every year, I remain committed to promoting fiscal responsibility at City Hall to reduce the financial burden on all Windsor residents and businesses. My plan is proven and has provided real results over the past eight years since I was first elected in 2014. Decreasing the city’s debt, increasing financial reserves and spending record amounts on fixing our roads ($258 million) and sewers ($281 million) are a few examples I can point to. Enhanced city services, increased capital investments across the city, and the ability to attract more investments and jobs, like the NextStar Energy EV Battery Plant, are also examples of my proven plan. Our achievements over the past eight years are not possible without the prudent fiscal management steps outlined in greater detail on my campaign's website at www.votefredfrancis.ca.

Creating more jobs and further economic diversification are key priorities in my 2022 re-election bid. Highlighted in my jobs plan are continued efforts to grow Windsor’s health sciences, renewable energy, and tourism sectors. I also plan on maximizing opportunities for the city related to research and development in manufacturing and technology. My plan helps to attract more jobs and investments to our city, and that is an objective of mine moving forward beyond 2022.

Environment

We need to continue to protect environmentally sensitive lands both within Ward 1, as we have with the Spring Garden ANSI and Black Oak Heritage Park, and in the City, including Ojibway Shores. I have and continue to support making Ojibway Shores a part of the greater Ojibway Prairie Complex. I have also called for greater environmental cooperation with regional communities, including the City of Detroit. We’ve worked hard to improve our environmental standards and reduce our carbon footprint, but we can do so much more if we are joined by neighbouring municipalities, including the City of Detroit in that endeavor. We need to continue to protect our environment by promoting climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives locally and regionally. We must also continue to invest in our parks and greenways, and build our energy infrastructure in a responsible way with a balanced approach.

Crime in the City

We need to continue to work with the Windsor Police Service to battle crime in our city. That means providing Windsor Police with the resources they need to safeguard our neighbourhoods and business districts. We need police patrols within our neighbourhoods and traffic enforcement on residential streets is vital. We also need more street lights in our neighbourhoods. We have been able to add more lighting on our streets in Ward 1 over the past eight years, but more can and will be done over the next four years.

People choose to work, live, and play in communities that are safe, affordable and attractive. We must continue to be balanced in our approach in building our city by offering a better quality of life, but we must also focus on upgrading our infrastructure, protecting our environment, and providing modern amenities for our residents to enjoy. Our neighbourhoods belong to our residents and should be safe and attractive with modern infrastructure and amenities for people and families to enjoy.

Other issues

Affordability remains a key factor for many of our fellow residents. As a result, we need to keep City Hall fiscally responsible to ensure your tax dollars are spent wisely. I want to work to reduce the financial burden for all residents in the City of Windsor.

Lastly, we need to continue to work to protect our environment, attract new investment, create more jobs and make our city more attractive, affordable and safer for all our fellow residents.

DARCIE RENAUD

Windsor city council candidate Darcie Renaud. (Courtesy: Darcie Renaud)

Healthcare

I support the new hospital at the chosen location on County Road 42 and will work hard to secure funding from all levels of government to move the hospital project forward as quickly as possible. However, given that the hospital is years away, my experience in the health sector tells me that there is more the city can do now and in the immediate future when it comes to primary care, mental health, and addiction.

I released a platform piece specific to these issues, which includes strategies such as embedding social workers into our public library system to support library staff and connect vulnerable patrons with the services they need, funding for additional street outreach workers and mental health workers, if required, and bringing the city and partners in the mental health sector together to identify gaps in our local system and develop a local strategy for Mental Health and Addictions. When it comes to primary care, I’d like the see the city unfreeze funding for physician recruitment in order compete with other similar-sized municipalities, engaging with the Essex Medical Society and other community partners to develop a Family Physician Supply Plan and Strategy, and increase access to physicians and after-hours primary care to relieve pressure on local Emergency Rooms through the development of a Community Improvement Plan for Health which may provide property tax breaks and other incentives to clinics operating outside regular business hours and provide property tax breaks and other incentives to new practices coming to Windsor, particularly in high-need, low-access neighbourhoods.

Transit Service

My ideal would be that public transit be a viable alternative to transportation by car for everyone; that people are able to travel by transit to their destinations in relatively the same time it would take them to get there by car, at the times they need to get there. As a starting point, I would support funding the 418X route in the 2023 budget. I would also support getting the transit master plan back on track, though I understand that some of this plan will be reliant on funding from other levels of government. I will work with my council colleagues to advocate strongly for the type of funding. Lastly, I would like to see the city review transit service and special bussing for local high schools to encourage more students to take transit and relieve traffic and parking pressures on neighbourhoods near schools.

Economic Development

I am very hopeful for the future of Windsor’s economy, particularly with the announcement of the new battery plant. We need to stay laser focused on further growing and diversifying our economy including the continued implementation of recommendations from the Windsor Works Plan, one of the most important of which is to invest in quality of life and livability – focusing on these kinds of investments will not only reap rewards for Windsorites now, but will also attract the kind of talented people that we need to take Windsor’s economy to the next level.

The Environment

I think it’s important we focus on both mitigation – what we can do as a city to reduce greenhouse gases - and adaptation to prepare our city and its residents to deal with the effects of climate change such as extreme heat, flooding and severe weather. I will ensure that I am well versed in municipal best practices and strategies to mitigate and adapt to climate change.

In addition, I’d like to see improvements in transit services to increase ridership, increases in active transportation through the implementation of our active transportation master plan and for environmentally sensitive lands like Ojibway to be further protected.

Crime in the city

In my ward, we have seen significant increases in petty crime over the last several years. This is complex issue that will require work on a number of fronts, including increased enforcement and patrols. However, we also know that our police force is already stretched and that we pay more per capita for policing than most cities, so that cannot be the only solution. We need to free up more police resources through investments in mental health so that police are not responding to calls that can be dealt with in other ways and so that police are not spending hours in our emergency rooms. I think we also need to focus on prevention and the root causes of crime. For example, I’ve just released a platform piece that speaks to the need for better lighting in neighbourhoods seeing increases in petty crime. We also know that addiction plays a role in petty crime and that increased enforcement, given recidivism rates in these cases, is not the only answer. We need better services for addiction and mental health. I will work with community partners and my council colleagues to advocate for more dollars and services from the province in addition to advocating for municipal strategies that can be implemented whether or not upper levels of government come to the table.

Other Issues

It varies by neighbourhood in Ward 1. Knocking on doors I have heard that speeding cars, street racing, lighting, increases in petty crime, traffic nightmares around schools, issues in near campus neighbourhoods, affordability, increasing access to recreation closer to home, improving our local health and mental health care system, homelessness, and revitalizing our downtown core are all important. The biggest issue is how we find the resources to address these things. This is a big focus of my campaign - how we strengthen our fiscal management and make the best use of the resources we have. We need strong voices at the Council table that know how to set priorities and find the savings and efficiencies that will be necessary to make important investments in our community. My education and experience gives me a unique perspective to ask the questions and find solutions that are efficient.

*The candidate submissions are not edited by CTV News for grammar or content.