Windsor Ward 1 council candidates outline plans on important issues
CTV News Windsor reached out to candidates running for Windsor council. Here’s where Ward 1 candidates fall on the issues of healthcare, including their position on the new hospital as well as mental health and addiction issues, transit service, economic development, the environment and crime in Windsor.
FRED FRANCIS
Fred Francis. (Submitted by Fred Francis)
Healthcare
I fully support the Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital Project on County Road 42 and always have as a City Councillor over the past eight years. I will continue to support the project if re-elected, understanding that we need to do all we can to ensure the new hospital is built as quickly as possible to improve the overall healthcare and patient care in our region. Windsor deserves the best medical facilities in the World, and I remain fully committed to getting the new hospital built as quickly as possible for our fellow residents.
The City is also working to provide increased assistance to those in need of homelessness and housing supports, mental health resources and drug rehabilitation. Recently, City Council approved a new housing/homelessness hub. That new hub is vital, we need to be able to work with all of our community partners and stakeholders to provide a safe location and suitable facility where people can go to receive the housing, employment, and medical help they need to get back on their feet and off the streets. I support this hub model and encourage all levels of government to expedite the process to get it built and open quickly. In the meantime, we need to continue to work with all stakeholders and partners including, those in the medical field, social services and Windsor Police Service, to ensure people suffering from mental health issues and drug addiction are provided with the help and resources required for them to get well. The City of Windsor must also continue to strongly advocate for support from the Provincial Government on all matters relating to healthcare in our city.
Transit Service
I have and will continue to support the City of Windsor's Transit Master Plan. Over the past few years we have purchased new buses for our fleet and made improvements to current transit routes, as well as creating new routes to provide a better service. The 518x Transit Windsor route is one example of a new route, connecting east and south Windsor, that provides users with better service. I was proud to work with St. Clair College President Dr. Patti France, to help make this new route a reality. I also support regional transit service as it helps to connect Windsor-Essex and provides even more transportation options for our residents and neighbours in other municipalities. We need to continue to modernize our fleet with more environmentally friendly buses, review and improve upon our current transit routes, and ensure Transit Windsor is providing the best possible service at an affordable cost to all users.
Economic Development
My proven plan calls for Continuing to Hold the Line on Taxes, More Job Creation and Further Economic Diversification for Windsor. Affordability is a concern for many people in our community and although we cannot achieve a 0% tax increase every year, I remain committed to promoting fiscal responsibility at City Hall to reduce the financial burden on all Windsor residents and businesses. My plan is proven and has provided real results over the past eight years since I was first elected in 2014. Decreasing the city’s debt, increasing financial reserves and spending record amounts on fixing our roads ($258 million) and sewers ($281 million) are a few examples I can point to. Enhanced city services, increased capital investments across the city, and the ability to attract more investments and jobs, like the NextStar Energy EV Battery Plant, are also examples of my proven plan. Our achievements over the past eight years are not possible without the prudent fiscal management steps outlined in greater detail on my campaign's website at www.votefredfrancis.ca.
Creating more jobs and further economic diversification are key priorities in my 2022 re-election bid. Highlighted in my jobs plan are continued efforts to grow Windsor’s health sciences, renewable energy, and tourism sectors. I also plan on maximizing opportunities for the city related to research and development in manufacturing and technology. My plan helps to attract more jobs and investments to our city, and that is an objective of mine moving forward beyond 2022.
Environment
We need to continue to protect environmentally sensitive lands both within Ward 1, as we have with the Spring Garden ANSI and Black Oak Heritage Park, and in the City, including Ojibway Shores. I have and continue to support making Ojibway Shores a part of the greater Ojibway Prairie Complex. I have also called for greater environmental cooperation with regional communities, including the City of Detroit. We’ve worked hard to improve our environmental standards and reduce our carbon footprint, but we can do so much more if we are joined by neighbouring municipalities, including the City of Detroit in that endeavor. We need to continue to protect our environment by promoting climate change mitigation and adaptation initiatives locally and regionally. We must also continue to invest in our parks and greenways, and build our energy infrastructure in a responsible way with a balanced approach.
Crime in the City
We need to continue to work with the Windsor Police Service to battle crime in our city. That means providing Windsor Police with the resources they need to safeguard our neighbourhoods and business districts. We need police patrols within our neighbourhoods and traffic enforcement on residential streets is vital. We also need more street lights in our neighbourhoods. We have been able to add more lighting on our streets in Ward 1 over the past eight years, but more can and will be done over the next four years.
People choose to work, live, and play in communities that are safe, affordable and attractive. We must continue to be balanced in our approach in building our city by offering a better quality of life, but we must also focus on upgrading our infrastructure, protecting our environment, and providing modern amenities for our residents to enjoy. Our neighbourhoods belong to our residents and should be safe and attractive with modern infrastructure and amenities for people and families to enjoy.
Other issues
Affordability remains a key factor for many of our fellow residents. As a result, we need to keep City Hall fiscally responsible to ensure your tax dollars are spent wisely. I want to work to reduce the financial burden for all residents in the City of Windsor.
Lastly, we need to continue to work to protect our environment, attract new investment, create more jobs and make our city more attractive, affordable and safer for all our fellow residents.
DARCIE RENAUD
Windsor city council candidate Darcie Renaud. (Courtesy: Darcie Renaud)
Healthcare
I support the new hospital at the chosen location on County Road 42 and will work hard to secure funding from all levels of government to move the hospital project forward as quickly as possible. However, given that the hospital is years away, my experience in the health sector tells me that there is more the city can do now and in the immediate future when it comes to primary care, mental health, and addiction.
I released a platform piece specific to these issues, which includes strategies such as embedding social workers into our public library system to support library staff and connect vulnerable patrons with the services they need, funding for additional street outreach workers and mental health workers, if required, and bringing the city and partners in the mental health sector together to identify gaps in our local system and develop a local strategy for Mental Health and Addictions. When it comes to primary care, I’d like the see the city unfreeze funding for physician recruitment in order compete with other similar-sized municipalities, engaging with the Essex Medical Society and other community partners to develop a Family Physician Supply Plan and Strategy, and increase access to physicians and after-hours primary care to relieve pressure on local Emergency Rooms through the development of a Community Improvement Plan for Health which may provide property tax breaks and other incentives to clinics operating outside regular business hours and provide property tax breaks and other incentives to new practices coming to Windsor, particularly in high-need, low-access neighbourhoods.
Transit Service
My ideal would be that public transit be a viable alternative to transportation by car for everyone; that people are able to travel by transit to their destinations in relatively the same time it would take them to get there by car, at the times they need to get there. As a starting point, I would support funding the 418X route in the 2023 budget. I would also support getting the transit master plan back on track, though I understand that some of this plan will be reliant on funding from other levels of government. I will work with my council colleagues to advocate strongly for the type of funding. Lastly, I would like to see the city review transit service and special bussing for local high schools to encourage more students to take transit and relieve traffic and parking pressures on neighbourhoods near schools.
Economic Development
I am very hopeful for the future of Windsor’s economy, particularly with the announcement of the new battery plant. We need to stay laser focused on further growing and diversifying our economy including the continued implementation of recommendations from the Windsor Works Plan, one of the most important of which is to invest in quality of life and livability – focusing on these kinds of investments will not only reap rewards for Windsorites now, but will also attract the kind of talented people that we need to take Windsor’s economy to the next level.
The Environment
I think it’s important we focus on both mitigation – what we can do as a city to reduce greenhouse gases - and adaptation to prepare our city and its residents to deal with the effects of climate change such as extreme heat, flooding and severe weather. I will ensure that I am well versed in municipal best practices and strategies to mitigate and adapt to climate change.
In addition, I’d like to see improvements in transit services to increase ridership, increases in active transportation through the implementation of our active transportation master plan and for environmentally sensitive lands like Ojibway to be further protected.
Crime in the city
In my ward, we have seen significant increases in petty crime over the last several years. This is complex issue that will require work on a number of fronts, including increased enforcement and patrols. However, we also know that our police force is already stretched and that we pay more per capita for policing than most cities, so that cannot be the only solution. We need to free up more police resources through investments in mental health so that police are not responding to calls that can be dealt with in other ways and so that police are not spending hours in our emergency rooms. I think we also need to focus on prevention and the root causes of crime. For example, I’ve just released a platform piece that speaks to the need for better lighting in neighbourhoods seeing increases in petty crime. We also know that addiction plays a role in petty crime and that increased enforcement, given recidivism rates in these cases, is not the only answer. We need better services for addiction and mental health. I will work with community partners and my council colleagues to advocate for more dollars and services from the province in addition to advocating for municipal strategies that can be implemented whether or not upper levels of government come to the table.
Other Issues
It varies by neighbourhood in Ward 1. Knocking on doors I have heard that speeding cars, street racing, lighting, increases in petty crime, traffic nightmares around schools, issues in near campus neighbourhoods, affordability, increasing access to recreation closer to home, improving our local health and mental health care system, homelessness, and revitalizing our downtown core are all important. The biggest issue is how we find the resources to address these things. This is a big focus of my campaign - how we strengthen our fiscal management and make the best use of the resources we have. We need strong voices at the Council table that know how to set priorities and find the savings and efficiencies that will be necessary to make important investments in our community. My education and experience gives me a unique perspective to ask the questions and find solutions that are efficient.
*The candidate submissions are not edited by CTV News for grammar or content.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 1st-degree murder charge approved in slaying of Burnaby RCMP officer
A person suspected of fatally stabbing a Burnaby RCMP officer is being charged with first-degree murder.
'Truly grateful': Zelenskyy thanks Canada for military support, accuses Iran of 'lies' after drone attacks
In a sit-down with CTV News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Canada has been 'acting promptly' to his country's requests for support while condemning Iran for its involvement in supplying Russia with killer drones.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
TREND LINE | Most Canadians likely to keep wearing a mask on planes and trains, despite loosened travel restrictions: Nanos
Most Canadians say they are likely or somewhat likely to continue wearing a mask while travelling by plane, even after the federal government made face coverings optional, recent survey data from Nanos Research shows.
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
The ex-chair of Ottawa's police board says pressure from the public, city hall and within the police service ultimately led to former chief Peter Sloly's resignation at the height of the 'Freedom Convoy' protest.
Swarm of bees freed on U.S. deputies, officials allege
A Massachusetts woman is facing multiple assault and battery charges for allegedly releasing a swarm of bees on a group of sheriff's deputies, some of them allergic to bee stings, as they tried to serve an eviction notice, authorities said.
Humpback whale freed from ropes in remarkable B.C. video
A humpback whale that was entangled in ropes and buoys has been rescued by members of the Department of Fisheries and Oceans marine mammal response team.
Canada's hotter-than-expected inflation reading sets stage for another rate hike
Canada's latest reading on inflation came in hotter than expected as the cost of groceries continued to climb at the fastest pace in decades, setting the stage for another sizeable interest rate hike next week.
Liberal GST rebate bill passes as government pushes cost-of-living measures
People who receive the GST rebate can expect to see an extra cheque this year that will double the amount of the benefit for the next six months, after the Liberal government's Bill C-30 became law Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Elmira high school under brief hold and secure Wednesday
Elmira District High School was briefly placed in a hold and secure on Wednesday.
-
Residents told to keep windows closed as fire burns at rubber factory in Brantford, Ont.
As crews continue to battle a fire at a rubber plant in Brantford, Ont., a public notice has been issued for nearby residents to “keep windows and doors shut and HVAC systems off.”
-
OPP seize $4 million in cannabis plants after community complaints
Three people have been arrested after police in Norfolk County seized approximately $4 million in illegal cannabis plants on Wednesday.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Arrest made following weapons investigation in Woodstock, Ont.
An arrest has been made following a weapons investigation involving a barricaded man in Woodstock, police say. According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 9 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Rollover crash causes 402 closure
No injuries are reported after a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 402.
Barrie
-
Officers' funeral procession closes several Barrie roads Thursday
As the community prepares to say goodbye to Const. Morgan Russell and Const. Devon Northrup of the South Simcoe Police Service, the public is invited to view the funeral procession on Thursday.
-
One person in custody following investigation in Innisfil
OPP have cleared the scene of an early-morning police investigation in Innisfil.
-
Suspects arrested in high-risk takedown in Barrie
Two men are in custody following a high-risk takedown by tactical officers and the K9 unit at the intersection of Essa and Ardagh roads in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Two Ontario cities were just named the some of the 'rattiest' in Canada
Two places in Ontario have made the top ten list of Canada's "rattiest" cities.
-
Northern cities reap gaming revenue from casinos
The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp. has delivered a share of gambling revenue to three northern Ontario cities that host casinos: North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and Greater Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Very frustrating:' Former Ottawa police board chair recounts Freedom Convoy concerns
The inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act is hearing from the Ottawa councillor who was ousted as chair of the city's police services board during the height of the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' occupation.
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Two men killed in Orleans shot each other in parked car: police
Ottawa police say the two men who were killed in the parking lot at an east Ottawa strip mall two weeks ago died when they shot each other in a parked car.
Toronto
-
Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
-
Teenage boy arrested as part of ongoing Toronto taxi scam investigation
A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in part of an ongoing taxi scam investigation in which unsuspected victims are approached for help on the streets of Toronto.
Montreal
-
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
-
Quebec opposition party swears allegiance to Quebec people, but not to King
The debate over the oath of office that members of Quebec's legislature swear to the Crown is continuing this afternoon at the provincial legislature.
-
Lamborghini seized following numerous noise complaints from residents: Mirabel police
Mirabel police say they've seized a Lamborghini belonging to a woman in her 20s after her driving drew noise complaints from residents. The vehicle was confiscated last Saturday, 'following numerous complaints from neighbours and citizens of St-Augustin,' said police spokesperson Jacques Caza, who told CTV the drivers of the luxury car were handed tickets for excessive noise and reckless driving.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage: initial estimate
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage, according to an initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Home no more: Some N.S. homeowners have nowhere to live after post-tropical storm Fiona
Frustration is mounting in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County, where some residents have no place to live, after post-tropical storm Fiona irreparably damaged their homes.
-
'We also have to eat': Teaching assistants, markers at Dalhousie University go on strike
Low wages have forced some 1,500 part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University to hit the picket lines in Halifax, according to a spokesperson for the union representing them.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Spike belt needed to stop stolen vehicle: Dauphin RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin needed a spike belt to stop a stolen vehicle that failed to pull over this weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgary police investigate group assault that left woman in life-threatening condition
Calgary police are investigating after a woman was found unconscious and badly beaten on Stephen Avenue.
-
City, Flames agree to formal event centre negotiations
The City of Calgary and the owners of the Flames upgraded their relationship status Wednesday to something a little more serious.
-
CPS issue warning as man convicted of sexual offences involving children released
The Calgary Police Service is warning the public after a high-risk offender was released back into the community after completing his latest sentence.
Edmonton
-
Severed pig's head left in rainbow crosswalk a possible hate crime: RCMP
Police are investigating after the severed head of a pig was left on a rainbow Pride crosswalk at Graminia School in Parkland County.
-
'Significant' risk to public after 5 weekend shootings: police
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating five shootings that happened between last Friday and Sunday.
-
1 killed, 1 hospitalized in crash near Edmonton: RCMP
One person is dead after a crash in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday morning. At least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 825 near Sturgeon Industrial Park, police said.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1st-degree murder charge approved in slaying of Burnaby RCMP officer
A person suspected of fatally stabbing a Burnaby RCMP officer is being charged with first-degree murder.
-
Victim thrown onto road, threatened by man with a knife in caught-on-camera incident
Police are asking a victim and witnesses to come forward after a caught-on-camera attack in downtown Vancouver.
-
Bodies discovered in Burnaby vehicle identified as Coquitlam residents
Investigators say two people who were discovered dead inside a vehicle Monday afternoon had already been reported missing to Coquitlam RCMP.