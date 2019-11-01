WINDSOR -- City of Windsor officials are looking for feedback about getting rid of the Vacancy Rebate Program for Windsor’s nine Business Improvement Areas.

Under the current program, commercial and industrial property owners, who meet criteria that includes having a property vacant for at least 90 consecutive days, can annually apply for a rebate on eligible property taxes of up to 30 per cent.

Windsor officials say the program is seen as a potential disincentive for property owners to act quickly to fill their empty space and is therefore seeking ministry approval to eliminate this program for the BIAs.

Public consultation is required when seeking to eliminate the Vacancy Rebate Programs.

Residents are asked to take this short survey: https://secure.mte.ca/windsor