Windsor truck driver wins $132,368 with Lotto 6/49

A Windsor grandfather is making plans for his new money after winning $132,368 with Lotto 6/49.

William Mcneil won a Lotto 6/49 second prize in the July 5 draw. He also won $10 on another one of his LOTTO 6/49 selections, bringing his total winnings to $132,368.20.

The 73-year-old said he is a longtime lottery player.

“Recently, I’ve been playing Lotto 6/49, Lotto Max, and Poker Lotto,” he said, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his windfall.

William has won some smaller prizes in the past, but this is his largest win to date.

The truck driver was having his morning coffee before work when he decided to check his tickets.

“I kept matching numbers and discovered I was a winner,” he said.

William didn’t know how much he’d won until he checked his ticket at the convenience store after work. “It was great,” he said. “I thought to myself ‘How often does this happen?’”

He then shared the exciting news with his kids.

“One of my daughters said to the other, ‘I think dad got pranked!’ I took some time to process my win as I continued my work week.”

With his winnings, William plans to invest, share with his kids, and plan for the future.

“This money would take a long time to save. It will certainly enhance my life,” he said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Mac’s on Wyandotte Street in Windsor.