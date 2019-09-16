

A 41-year-old Windsor man is facing impaired driving charges after a traffic stop in Caledon.

An OPP officer stopped a fully-loaded tractor trailer commercial motor vehicle found to be in violation of the No Truck Route on Queen Street on Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

Police say the driver was found to have been drinking and was arrested at the scene. The driver was then transported to the Caledon Detachment where breath tests were conducted.

Probhjot Wahla, 41, from Windsor, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle over 80mgs of alcohol and disobeying a sign.

The accused is scheduled to appear at Orangeville Provincial Court on Oct. 3.

Anyone charged with over 80mgs is subject to an immediate driver's license suspension for 90 days and an immediate impoundment of the vehicle used for a period of 7 days.