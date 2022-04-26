Windsor tool and die company getting $142,500 from auto modernization program

A Windsor tool and die company is getting a funding boost at part of the province’s plan to provide support for the auto parts supply chain.

Windsor-based Nominal Machine Tool is getting $142,500 towards a project that will create seven jobs

The company has a full-service tool a die/machining division, a stamping and assemblies division, as well as an automation, robotics and integration division, providing full 3D designs, prototyping, manufacturing, and refurbishment services for the automotive, EV and advanced manufacturing sectors.

With $142,500 in Ontario Automotive Modernization Program (O-AMP) funding, the company will invest more than $307,000 in new production technologies while building upon in-house Lean manufacturing expertise to improve efficiency and competitiveness.

“Technology is migrating from the car to the factory. It is no longer enough to simply make the most advanced goods. Ontario companies must make them in the most advanced factories in the world to compete,” said Flavio Volpe, President of the Auto Parts Manufacturers Association. “The O-AMP program uniquely targets that challenge, and we are proud to partner with the province to deliver it.”

Provincial officials say the $5.5 million additional O-AMP investment will help boost competitiveness and position Ontario as a North American hub for developing and building the cars of the future.

O-AMP is a centrepiece of Phase 2 of Ontario’s 10-year vision in the strategic plan Driving Prosperity ― The Future of Ontario’s Automotive Sector.

Phase 2 of the plan demonstrates the government’s commitment to transform the province’s automotive supply chain to build the cars of the future, including the production of hybrid and battery electric vehicles, EV battery and component production, and increasing exports of Ontario-made auto parts and innovations.

“O-AMP plays an integral part in helping Ontario-based companies grow in a globally competitive auto parts industry,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

He said Phase 2 puts Ontario on a path to becoming one of the most vertically integrated automotive jurisdictions in the emerging North American EV market.