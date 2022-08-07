Windsor to swelter as heat warning issued for region

As most of southern Ontario currently bakes under a weekend heat warning, the Windsor area will be no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 41 C with the humidex on Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, a heat warning has been issued Sunday for Windsor. The forecast is calling for a high of 31 C, feeling like 41 with the humidity. Windsor can expect a mix of sun and cloud, with winds sustained at 30km/h, and gusting up to 50km/h.

The following areas are included in the heat warning:

Chatham-Kent - Rondeau Park

Windsor - Leamington - Essex County

Overnight Sunday, Windsor can expect showers with a risk of a thunderstorm, with local rainfall amounts of 20 to 30mm expected, and a low of 23 C.

Environment Canada warns the heat event could last into Monday, and say cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday.

The average high for this time of year in Windsor is 27 C.