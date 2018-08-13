Windsor to get $13.4M from federal gas tax fund
City crews hard at work filling potholes on Huron Church Road in Windsor, Ont., on Tuesday, April 5, 2016. (Stefanie Masotti / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Monday, August 13, 2018 12:12PM EDT
Windsor and Essex County municipalities are receiving millions of dollars from the federal gas tax fund.
Windsor is getting $13.4 million and the County of Essex will receive $5.6 million. The individual municipalities within Essex County will also receive funding.
The Government of Canada delivered the first of two $408-million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund to Ontario.
In total, the province will be provided with over $819 million this year through the fund.
"Local governments deliver critical services for Ontario,” said Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark in a news release. “We recognize the value of this funding as a partner with municipalities to improve local infrastructure for the people of our province."
The GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports local infrastructure projects in more than 600 communities across the province each year.
The government says many communities will use the funding to improve and repair their local roads, bridges and wastewater systems, leading to communities that are cleaner and better connected to each other.
In addition, Ontario will use a portion of the annual allocation to maintain and upgrade rural access roads in unincorporated areas of northern Ontario.
Transit, roads and water systems are only three of the 18 project categories eligible for funding under the program. This wide range demonstrates the flexibility of the GTF in allowing communities to direct their allocations to their most pressing local needs.
Allocations per community:
Windsor - $13,434,160
County of Essex - $5,660, 552
Lakeshore - $1,100,323
LaSalle - $912,307
Leamington - $904,663
Amherstburg - $686,579
Town of Essex - $624, 279