

CTV Windsor





Windsor and Essex County municipalities are receiving millions of dollars from the federal gas tax fund.

Windsor is getting $13.4 million and the County of Essex will receive $5.6 million. The individual municipalities within Essex County will also receive funding.

The Government of Canada delivered the first of two $408-million annual installments of the federal Gas Tax Fund to Ontario.

In total, the province will be provided with over $819 million this year through the fund.

"Local governments deliver critical services for Ontario,” said Ontario Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing Steve Clark in a news release. “We recognize the value of this funding as a partner with municipalities to improve local infrastructure for the people of our province."

The GTF is a long-term, indexed source of funding that supports local infrastructure projects in more than 600 communities across the province each year.

The government says many communities will use the funding to improve and repair their local roads, bridges and wastewater systems, leading to communities that are cleaner and better connected to each other.

In addition, Ontario will use a portion of the annual allocation to maintain and upgrade rural access roads in unincorporated areas of northern Ontario.

Transit, roads and water systems are only three of the 18 project categories eligible for funding under the program. This wide range demonstrates the flexibility of the GTF in allowing communities to direct their allocations to their most pressing local needs.

Allocations per community:

Windsor - $13,434,160

County of Essex - $5,660, 552

Lakeshore - $1,100,323

LaSalle - $912,307

Leamington - $904,663

Amherstburg - $686,579

Town of Essex - $624, 279