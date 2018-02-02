

CTV Windsor





Windsor city council is set to debate another sports tourism initiative.

Councillors will receive a proposal on Monday to support a stop by the Mackenzie Tour at the Ambassador Golf Club. The Mackenzie Tour is part of the PGA Tour Canada.

Ambassador Director of Golf Adam Wagner says they wanted to bring a professional tour back to Windsor.

“Our motivation is to bring great golf back to Windsor and Essex County and give the city a chance to get involved,” says Wagner.

Originally known as the Canadian Tour, it most recently stopped at Roseland in 2012 but was also hosted by Ambassador in 2011. Under the proposal, Windsor would host the Mackenzie Tour for a three-year period. Each tournament would last seven days, beginning July 2, 2018.

“Our committee is putting together a proposal that goes in front of city council Monday night seeking some funding for the event,” says Wagner. “The original ask was $70,000 for three years.”

The city’s sports tourism officer, Samantha Magalas, is suggesting a lower amount.

“We're looking at $50,000 in year one. $40,000 in the second year and $30,000 in the third,” says Magalas. “That would allow them a little more time to find additional sponsorship to make up the difference of that $70,000 original request.”

The golf event is expected to attract up to 250 golfers, plus family and friends. According to the proposal, the tour stop could generate $2.5-million for the local economy.

Windsor has already played host to the Memorial Cup junior hockey tournament as well as the FINA World Swimming and Diving Championships. Windsor is also set to host the National Ball Hockey Championships in July. The city will also host the Can-Am Police-Fire Games in 2022.

Wagner says without council's support, their idea will end up in the rough.

There is also a charity component to the golf event. The Mackenzie Tour has donated close to $3.2 million dollars to charities since 2013.

Wagner says Hospice would be the local charity that would benefit if the tour stops in Windsor-Essex, and the group could receive a donation of $100,000.