Windsor to bake in summer-like temperatures this week

It may technically be spring, but Mother Nature will give Windsor, Ont. an early glimpse at summer this week.

According to Environment Canada, Mother’s Day Sunday will see sunny skies and a high of 17C, with sustained winds at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h. If you’re looking to soak up the sunshine Sunday, make sure you slather on sunscreen as the UV index will peak at 8 (very high) around 1 p.m.

Overnight into Monday, there will be few clouds and a low of 9C.

Monday will see sunny skies and a high of 21C, with sustained winds at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h.

Tuesday through Thursday will see sunny skies and the thermometer will peak in the mid-to-high twenties, while overnight temperatures will remain in the double digits.

Environment Canada is also forecasting increasing cloud cover going into the end of the week. But that’s not the only thing that will be increasing, as a high of 30C is expected on both Friday and Saturday.

The average high for this time of year in Windsor is approximately 19C.