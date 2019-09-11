A 17-year-old Windsor youth has been charged with drug trafficking in Wallaceburg.

An officer on general patrol observed a suspicious van driving through Wallaceburg shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say the officer initiated a traffic stop, however the driver failed to stop and continued driving.

The driver eventually pulled into a parking lot and fled on foot carrying a backpack.

Police say after a short foot chase, the driver was taken into custody and found to be in possession of a large quantity of cash, cannabis, cocaine and a scale.

The driver, a 17-year-old Windsor teen, was charged with possession for the purposes of trafficking and traffic related offences.

He was released to a family member pending a future court date of Oct. 3.