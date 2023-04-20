Windsor Symphony Orchestra's next season features superhero music and celebrity guests
The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is celebrating the launch of its next season — and with it comes a major milestone for its music director and head maestro.
The 2023-2024 season, which marked its launch through a kickoff event Thursday at Capitol Theatre, will be Robert Franz’s 10th with the WSO.
“It really seems like yesterday when I started here and it’s gone by so fast. Over the course of these 10 years, I’ve figured out what things work and what things don’t work,” said Franz, adding this upcoming season will be its “boldest” yet.
“Bold in our case really has to do with volume, with sensation, with excitement with the energy of the pieces.”
The WSO’s 74th season kicks off Sept. 16 when Canadian pianist Alain Lefevre performs alongside the orchestra to perform works by Sergei Rachmaninoff.
In total, the season will feature:
- Five concerts as part of the Masterworks series which showcases composers of historical and cultural significance (with the occasional premiere of new music).
- Five concerts under the Toledo Pops series which features the most popular music from movies, Broadway and more.
- Four concerts under the OnStage series which allows concertgoers to share the stage with the orchestra during the performances.
- Four concerts under the Cafe series which allow attendees to enjoy coffee during early morning performances, with the audience on stage.
- Some notable shows include an appearance by American Idol finalist LaKisha Jones on Sep. 23/24, a visit from Broadway actor Ben Davis on Mar. 23/24 and a showcase of superhero-themed music on Apr. 20/21 next year.
Long-time concertgoers like Lynn Baker, who has been seeing the WSO in person for the past 20 years, said the orchestra has experienced many ups and downs over the past few years — mainly, the pandemic.
But, she added, the orchestra has always found a way to continue bringing its music to the community.
“My kids have always been coming to the symphony as long as there was something for them. We’ve brought them here and it’s stayed with them all their lives,” said Baker.
Meanwhile, Franz — who previously went public with his battle of Stage 4 cancer — provided a positive update on his condition, telling CTV News Windsor he just passed the one-year mark of remission.
“I couldn’t feel better. I’m so excited to be back at conducting at the speed I was doing it at before. I’m having a great time,” said Franz.
Details of the WSO’s 74th season can be found online
