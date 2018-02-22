

The 2017/2018 season isn't over yet, but the Windsor Symphony Orchestra just unveiled next year's highlights.

Music director Robert Franz says expect to see sold out shows from West Side Story in concert, Mozart's Requiem, Fiddlin' Around (featuring Broadway fiddler Caitlin Warbelow) and Grieg piano concerto with guest pianist Spencer Myers.

The music of Witches and Wizards will sure to be a favourite of young and old alike.

The WSO will make a return visit to Leamington for the county in the classics series and a new series is being introduced titled Onstage at the Capital.

Patrons are seated on the stage itself, just an arms-length away from the musicians.