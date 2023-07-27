Windsor Symphony Orchestra kicks off free summer concert series next week

The Windsor Symphony Orchestra is filling local parks with the sounds of music next week with the start of its free summer concert series.

The summer concerts are held outdoors at spaces in Windsor and Essex County and are free to the public.

Concert-goers are asked to bring a lawn chair, picnic basket, sunscreen and enjoy the music.

The outdoor concerts will take place as follows:

Friday, Aug. 4: Featuring the WSO Wind Quintet

7 – 8 p.m. – Windsor Sculpture Garden in Windsor, Ont. (At the foot of Bridge Ave., near the “Morning Flight” bird sculpture)

Saturday Aug. 5 – Featuring the WSO Wind Quintet

2-3 p.m. – Coventry Gardens, Windsor, Ont. (Park at Reaume Park, short walk to Coventry Gardens, by the Peace Fountain)

Saturday Aug. 12 – Feat. Maestro Francisco Hernández Bolaños and the WSO

7 - 8:30 p.m. – SUNSET® Amphitheatre at Seacliff Park (24 Seacliff Dr. W., Leamington, Ont.)

Sunday Aug. 27 – Featuring the WSO Brass Quintet

3-4 p.m. – King’s Navy Yard Park, Amherstburg, Ont. (268 Dalhousie St., Amherstburg, Ont.)