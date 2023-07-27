Windsor Symphony Orchestra kicks off free summer concert series next week

A brass quintet of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra perform in Reaume Park on August 13, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor) A brass quintet of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra perform in Reaume Park on August 13, 2022. (Michelle Maluske/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver