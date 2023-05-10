Windsor Symphony Orchestra executive director announces retirement

After nearly 10 years at the helm of the Windsor Symphony Orchestra the organization’s executive director announced her plans to retire.

Sheila Wisdom will stay on until a successor is found, giving the board of directors time to conduct a search for her replacement.

Wisdom, who has played a key role in the WSO since her time on city council, has helped to grow the orchestra along with music director Robert Franz. Through a new business model including operating the Capitol Theatre for the city and an increase in endowment, the organization’s financial stability has improved, officials say.

“Sheila has been an amazing colleague over the past decade. Her ability to unite people, her love of the art form, her understanding of our community and her boundless optimism have been an inspiration to thousands,” said Franz. “I consider myself one of the luckiest conductors in the world to have worked alongside her. Her legacy at the WSO will resound for decades to come.”

While on city council, Wisdom was asked by the mayor to join the board of the orchestra where she helped to steer the WSO through difficult times.

The former executive director of the United Way was “lured” out of retirement to help with WSO fundraising in 2012 and was asked to step into the executive director shores in 2014 by the board.

“I have enjoyed working with committed volunteers, a dynamic, creative team, and a very talented group of musicians. This role combined two areas about which I am passionate: the WSO and the

Capitol Theatre,” Wisdom said. "Over the last decade I’ve witnessed so many changes at the WSO: new staff, a new home and Music Director, an expansion of education programs, two Assistant Conductors, expansion of the endowment, Memoranda of Understanding with the University of Windsor and St. Clair College, the creation of television studio capacity at the Capitol Theatre, the creation of landmark recorded and streamed music seasons and a global pandemic that did not slow us down!”