A team of Windsor students who competed in the Space-X Hyperloop Pod Competition are coming home with a strong resolve to return next year.

UWindsor Faculty of Engineering spokesperson Kristie Pearce says the team of University and St. Clair College students didn't place in the final round of competition in California.

Pearce tells CTV News the group was unable to complete a number of safety checks required for the next level and they along with two other Canadian teams are now done.

In fact out of the 21 teams, only four will carry on in this year's global competition to develop a pod to carry people, designed to revolutionize mass transit.