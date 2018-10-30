

CTV Windsor





Students from Italy and Canada are participating in a G7 simulation in Windsor.

Throughout the week, students will be assigned to represent all seven nations. It is taking place at the Catholic Education Centre at St. John Paul II Secondary.

They will debate a variety issues such as gender equality, global peace and security, jobs of the future, global citizenship, and environmental sustainability.

General Director of Italy's Ministry of Education Lorenzo Micheli is speaking to students Tuesday morning.

The event also includes 10 secondary students from Italy, 16 students from the International Baccalaureate Program at Assumption College Catholic High School and various WECDSB administrators.