WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor student earns second straight trip to Scripps National Spelling Bee

    Another win for Windsor’s Isaac Brogan as the 12-year-old spelling star takes home the regional title for a second year in a row.

    Brogan beat dozens of other kids from across Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on Sunday and has punched his ticket to the big show for the second year in a row.

    He'll be one of only a handful of Canadians to head to Washington D.C. at the end of May to compete in the televised Scripps National Spelling Bee.

    Brogan made it to the semi-finals last year, which was further than any other Canuck.

