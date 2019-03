CTV Windsor





A Windsor recycling company is being hit with a $55,000 fine after a worker was injured on the job.

K-Scrap Resources, a steel recycler, pleaded guilty after a worker was knocked to the ground by tubing nearly two years ago.

A news release from the Ministry of Labour also shows the court also imposed a 25 per cent victim fin surcharge, credited to a special provincial government fund to assist victims of crime.

The incident happened on May 1, 2017.

The victim had been cutting tubes with a torch when a railcar passing by struck two protruding tubes, knocking the worker to the ground.

An investigation by the Ministry of Labour found K-Scrap didn’t take “reasonable precaution” in installing necessary barriers and was subsequently found to be in violation of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The fine was issued on Friday.