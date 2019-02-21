

CTV Windsor





Readers of the Windsor Star will soon not have a Monday print edition to read.

Postmedia has announced it will stop production of the Monday newspaper in March.

The final Monday print edition will be Feb. 25.

Officials say they will move news and information content from Monday to other days of the week, and the website will continue to be updated regularly.

The company also says no jobs are impacted as a result of the change.

Postmedia says "this change reflects the changing media landscape in North America and our own digital transformation."

The subscription price for the Windsor Star will not change.