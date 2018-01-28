

Unionized Windsor Star employees voted 97 per cent in favour of a strike Sunday.

The chairperson of the Joint Council of Unions, Julie Kotsis, said there is no strike date set as negotiations continue with the employer, Postmedia.

But after meeting for five days earlier, an agreement could not be reached.

Kotsis says the two sides are still far apart on many issues including pension and benefits.

She adds Postmedia is demanding cuts.

The joint council represents 180 Windsor Star workers, both at the printing plant and downtown location.

The workers have been without a contract for more than a year.