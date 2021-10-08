Windsor Spitfires welcomed back fans for first regular season game since pandemic began

Windsor, Ont. -

The puck has dropped on a new season for the Windsor Spitfires.

The team opened up its season against the Sarnia Sting.

It’s the first regular season game to be played in front of fans since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020.

The WFCU Centre is allowed 50 per cent capacity, which means roughly 3200 fans can catch a game live.

Fans were thrilled to back at the arena Thursday.

"Seeing the Spits my whole life, seen three Mastercard Memorial Cups and it feels like there’s a fourth coming this year," said one happy fan.

The Spits next home game will be Thanksgiving Monday against one of their biggest rivals - the London Knights.

Fans were thrilled to back at the arena Thursday.