WINDSOR
Windsor

    Windsor Spitfires welcome Keanu Reeves to their roster

    An infamously wholesome Canadian star is in Windsor, and is living up to his reputation.

    Keanu Reeves, former goaltending prospect for the OHL had a future in hockey until suffering an injury which took him out of the game.

    In town for a show at Ceasar’s, Reeves picked up a little side hustle – signing a one day contract with the Windsor Spitfires.

    He signed a raft of memorabilia in honour of his short stint with the Spits. The goods are set to be auctioned off, with 100 per cent of the proceeds benefiting the Canadian Mental Health Association – Windsor.  

