WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Spitfires are already looking forward to this fall.

The Spitfires announced Monday the team would be returning to the ice on October 7th.

General Manager Bill Bowler says the players and management are happy there’s finally a set schedule.

“The hunger and the passion, especially our players and where they are in their careers as teenagers,” says Bowler. “They are just so thrilled and excited that there is a firm concrete schedule to look forward to.”

They face the Sarnia Sting for the home opener at the WFCU Centre.

“It’s long overdue and everyone is just eager to get rolling,” says Bowler

The 2019-20 OHL season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“There’s not even a thought in my mind that we’re going to be delayed again. Obviously last year was unforeseen circumstances.”

The WFCU is currently being used as a COVID-19 mass vaccination centre, but Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says they have lots of time to reset the building before October.

“We’re extremely excited to have the spitfires back,” says Dilkens. “We like their time table with it’s certainly easy for us to deal with. What they’re putting forward in terms of their needs and I think the community will be excited to get back to their spits games and get back to using our facilities.”