Windsor Spitfires host London Knights
The Windsor Spitfires played host to the London Knights Thursday night.
London extended their lead in the second period and then ran up the score.
Sam O’Reilly finished with a goal and an assist as the Knights were without multiple key players who have been at Canada’s World Junior Camp.
In the end, the Knights beat the Spitfires 6-2.
The Knights are back home Friday night when they take on the Owen Sound Attack.
Then, it’s the Spits' turn to take on the Attack in Owen Sound on Saturday.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
AGING IN CANADA
-
-
-
