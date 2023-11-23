WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor Spitfires goalie coach resigns

    Windsor Spitfires

    The Windsor Spitfires have announced the departure of another member of their coaching staff.

    Goalie coach Michael Leighton had tendered his resignation on Wednesday.

    The team posted about the resignation on social media, but did not give any further details.

    Head coach Jerrod Smith was fired Monday night and assistant coach Andy Delmore submitted his resignation Tuesday morning.

    Assistant coach Casey Torres was named as interim head coach Tuesday afternoon.

    The team is expected to start the process of finding a new head coach.

    The Spitfires have a 4-16-1 record, which is the worst in the OHL.

