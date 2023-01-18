Windsor Spitfires assistant coach happy to be back following medical emergency
Windsor Spitfires assistant coach Andy Delmore returned to the bench last weekend after he suffered a medical emergency on the ice during a practice in early December.
“I'm real thankful to be here,” said the 45-year old. “Very lucky to be here in good spirits, healthy and I'm happy I'm here to help the kids still achieve their dreams.”
The LaSalle local says he doesn't remember a lot from that day, but is very thankful to everyone who came to the rescue, especially the team's athletic therapist Aaron English who initiated the team's emergency action plan.
“Guys were calling EMS making sure that everyone was staying calm,” Delmore said. “Getting the AED out to me as soon as possible. It was flawless.”
Delmore also appreciates the help he received from medical professionals during his stay in hospital. Upon his return home the former NHL'er was asked to avoid pushing his heart rate and to take things slow.
And to ensure his well-being Delmore now has an ICD, or an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator in his chest.
“Hopefully it never goes off, this thing, and it was just a one-off but I have something there if it happens again,” he said.
Delmore is an active healthy person and says there were no signs leading up to his medical episode. He is still a bit traumatized but the life-altering incident has him feeling appreciative.
“Love your kids. Love your wife. Love your family and love yourself cause you really have to...it all goes in a big circle and it can go missing quickly,” he said.
A message Delmore has in common with Buffalo Bills player Demar Hamlin.
Another shared take away from their medical emergencies is how important CPR training can be.
English would like to have a session with each player on the team to get them up to speed because an event like this can happen at any time and come unannounced.
He also encourages people to update their CPR training and for teams to try and have an athletic therapist on staff.
His last piece of advice is to stay calm when faced with an emergency.
“Panic is the worst thing you can do,” English said. “Just making sure everyone around you is calm and you're calm and get to what you need to do, saving a life.”
