Windsor Spitfire Wyatt Johnston voted OHL's most outstanding player this season

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced Tuesday that Windsor Spitfire Wyatt Johnston has been voted this season’s Most Outstanding Player.

The Dallas Stars prospect will receive the Red Tilson Trophy, an award presented each year during the regular reason voted for by the writers and broadcasters who cover the OHL.

“It is an amazing honour to be receiving the Red Tilson Trophy,” said Johnston. “There are countless people who have had massive contributions to helping me in this accomplishment. It is a huge privilege based on all the great players in this league. It is definitely a pretty cool feeling.”

Johnston led the Canadian Hockey League with 124 points in 68 games, according to a release from the OHL. He will be the fourth Spitfire in history to have his name etched on the trophy, following Ryan Ellis (2011), Ernie Godden (1981) and Glenn Hall (1951).

“As a proud partner of the CHL and presenting sponsor of the Memorial Cup, Kia is excited to congratulate Wyatt Johnston of the Windsor Spitfires, winner of the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHL Most Outstanding Player,” said Michael Kopke, director of marketing for Kia Canada which presents the award. “At Kia, we believe in movement that inspires, and Wyatt exemplifies this in his play. We can’t wait to see more of him on the ice for years to come.”

Accredited media were asked to pick their top choice from separate ballots featuring a team-nominated representative from each of the league’s Eastern and Western conferences. Johnston emerged as the Western Conference frontrunner with more than 73 per cent of the vote.

He drew 80 percent of the vote on the final ballot to be named the Most Outstanding Player in the OHL.

Johnston led the OHL with 1.82 points per game during the regular season, finishing with a total of 124 points. According to the league, that’s the fifth-highest single-season total in Spits history behind Ernie Godden (153, 1980-81), Bill Bowler (135, 1994-95), Kelly Cain (133, 1987-88) and Blair Barnes (130, 1979-80).

His 46 goals were the most by a Spitfire since Steve Ott scored 50 in 2000-01.

The 19-year-old Toronto native finished with 42 multi-point performances, including four different games with at least four points, the league said.

Johnston is the first player since Jason Allison of the 1993-94 London Knights to claim each of the Red Tilson Trophy, the Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy as the League's top scorer, as well as the William Hanley Trophy as the OHL's Most Sportsmanlike Player all in the same season, the league said.

“It’s obvious Wyatt is an elite talent,” said Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler. “But he is a better teammate and person. Speaking for the organization, we are so proud of him. He deserves this award and he will continue to get better and that is great for both the Spitfires and the Dallas Stars.”