WINDSOR, ONT. -- A park in Ford City is getting almost $400,000 in upgrades.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens and Ward 5 councillor Ed Sleiman announced the completion of major upgrades to Garry Dugal Park at 1247 Drouillard Rd on Thursday.

A combination of ward funds from Sleiman and contributions from the city’s capital and operating budgets added to nearly $400,000 being invested to enhance and modernize many of the recreation facilities at the 44-year-old park.

The 2021 Garry Dugal Park improvements include:

Addition of two shade sails over a large concrete pad to expand the sheltered meeting and activities space for community groups.

Refurbishment of the gazebo, including new paint, additional LED lighting and an upgraded new electrical panel to give community groups access to more power outlets for cookers and sound systems.

Three new picnic tables, one under the gazebo and two under the shade sails.

New fencing installed to separate the soccer pitch from the shaded sitting area.

Relocation of 150 commemorative bricks, now placed near the gazebo.

Additional recent upgrades, completed in 2018, 2019 and 2020, included:

Installation of a large, modern, fully-accessible play structure with rubber surface.

Installation of new, fully accessible swing set.

Renovated surfaces on basketball and tennis courts.

Two new accessible benches.

New wave-like bicycle rack.

Removal of an old BMX hill to expand the green space and better connect the east and west ends of the park

“These improvements reflect City Council’s commitment to providing safe, inclusive and welcoming outdoor recreation amenities that provide new opportunities for engagement and encourage residents to stay healthy and active,” said a statement from the city.

The city’s capital budget earmarks $1.6 billion over the next decade, including $170 million in 2021, to improve public infrastructure. Among the $170 million is $17.5 million allocated toward upgrading Windsor’s parks and recreation facilities.