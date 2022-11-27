Windsor soccer fans watch Canada take on Croatia in World Cup match

The Manchester Pub in downtown Windsor filled up early ahead of Canada's World Cup match against Croatia.

About 20 fans waited in the rain before doors opened at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Soccer fans came out in droves last week on Wednesday for the first game in Canada’s historic return to the World Cup.

The Manchester Pub has been playing the other matches since the tournament started one week ago and say crowds get continue to be large even when Team Canada isn’t playing.

Staff add they're ready to welcome back fans when Canada plays its final group match against one of Africa's best in Morocco on Thursday, December 1 at 9:45 a.m.

