Windsor soccer fans watch Canada take on Croatia in World Cup match
The Manchester Pub in downtown Windsor filled up early ahead of Canada's World Cup match against Croatia.
About 20 fans waited in the rain before doors opened at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Soccer fans wait in the rain to get inside The Manchester Pub to watch the game in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
Soccer fans came out in droves last week on Wednesday for the first game in Canada’s historic return to the World Cup.
The Manchester Pub has been playing the other matches since the tournament started one week ago and say crowds get continue to be large even when Team Canada isn’t playing.
Soccer fans fill the Manchester Pub to watch Canada's World Cup match against Croatia in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) Staff add they’re ready to welcome back fans when Canada plays its final group match against one of Africa’s best in Morocco on Thursday, December 1 at 9:45 a.m.
Soccer fans fill the Manchester Pub to watch Canada's World Cup match against Croatia in Windsor, Ont. on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
