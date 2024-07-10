Windsor soccer fans proud of 'absolutely electric' run by Team Canada at Copa America

It was standing room only Tuesday night for a viewing party at Rock Bottom Bar and Grill in Sandwich Towne.

The event was one of 32 organized by The Voyageurs; Team Canada’s soccer super fan club.

“The Voyagers have been around for about 25 plus years,” member Mike Whaley said. “Just a bunch of people who met online in the early days of the internet [and who] love Canadian soccer, and now it's a huge thing.”

Whaley said there has been a lot to be proud of in recent years.

First, with the Canadian women winning Olympic gold, and now the men making it to the semi-finals in their first ever appearance at Copa America.

“It’s just been absolutely electric,” fan Luke Smith said. “No one expected us to be here. We're shocking the world. We're expected to do it in hockey. But no one gave us a chance here in soccer.”

Even when Canada went down by a goal early in the match, fans remained loyal.

Dozens of people watch the Copa America Canada vs. Argentina semifinal match-up at Rock Bottom Bar and Grill. July 9, 2024. (Source: Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)“We did unbelievable throughout this tournament. Getting here to the semi-finals. I mean, we did what the world did not think we could do - getting here,” said die-hard fan Nico Testani.

“I've always been an Italian Portuguese soccer fan but now I watch Team Canada and I have so much passion for this team,” he said.

Fan Evan Smith believed it’s Team Canada’s belief in themselves that got the squad this far.

“And I really think that's what we're about as a country. It's about belief in ourselves. When other people count us out, we find a way to show up big in the big moments,” Smith said.

In spite of losing 2-0 to Argentina for the second time in the tournament, fans say the Copa America tournament is one that will resonant here at home.

“This is something that, we're going to remember here as Canadians,” said Greg Lemay. “And, I think it's something that we can build upon for Canadian football.”