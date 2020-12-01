WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor snow plows are working at clearing the roads during city’s first significant snowfall of the season.

Crews started Monday as the snow began to accumulate. Cleanup is ongoing Tuesday. Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the region.

Windsor motorists are asked to drive with caution and allow space for plows. Plows typically operate at 40 kilometres per hour. Following too close to a snowplow can lead to poor visibility, and vehicles travelling too close can also be hit by thrown snow, salt or rocks.

City crews were on the road overnight addressing the first snow event of the year. Cleanup is ongoing today. Please drive with caution and allow space for plows. Please keep sidewalks clear, and please stay safe. Learn more: https://t.co/MAB0akQhk2 #YQG #YQGtraffic pic.twitter.com/bHmocNfEUr — City of Windsor (@CityWindsorON) December 1, 2020

“Plowing starts once the snowfall accumulation reaches five centimetres, and an average route takes from three to six hours to complete once the snow has stopped falling, depending on the time of day and traffic conditions,” said a city news release. “Once the main roads are clear, and only if more than 10 centimetres of snow has fallen, trucks will then move into residential areas.”

Property owners are reminded that clearing of sidewalks abutting their property is their responsibility. Residents are asked to be sure to remove snow completely from your sidewalk to ensure that people with mobility issues are able to pass through freely.

Under the Highway Traffic Act and City of Windsor by-laws, residents are prohibited from shovelling snow back onto the street while clearing sidewalks and driveways, as this creates unsafe road conditions for motorists.

All sidewalks in commercial areas are to be cleared within four hours after the snowfall ends and within twelve hours in residential areas.