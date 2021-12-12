Windsor skater wins silver medal at national skating challenge

Windsor, Ont. -

A Windsor skater took home a silver medal at a Skate Canada Challenge and will be moving onto the National Skating Championships.

Katherine Karon won the silver medal representing Riverside Skating Club in the junior women’s category at the 2022 Skate Canada Challenge held in Regina, Sask.

The challenge was held between Dec. 1 to 5. Karon was one of 39 skaters from across the country in the junior women category competing at the national qualifying event.

She was third after the Friday, Dec. 3 short program and delivered for fourth best free skate Saturday evening to secure a spot on the podium with a final score of 142.3, a Riverside Skating Club release said.

A month earlier, Karon garnered a season high score of 144.64 at the 2022 Skate Ontario Championships in Milton, Ont. earning her back to back silver medals.

Karon will join the other qualifying skaters which include 18 women, 18 men, 12 pair teams and 15 ice dance teams who will be moving onto the 2022 Canadian Tire National Skating Championship from Jan. 6 to 13 in Ottawa.

The skating club says athletes will view for spots on the Canadian National Team and the Canadian teams that will compete at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, 2022 ISU World Figure Skating Championships, the 2022 ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships, and the 2022 ISU World Junior Figure Skating Championships.