A Windsor singer-songwriter is another step closer to becoming Canada’s next country music star.

Kelsi Mayne is one of three finalists in the Sirius XM Top of the Country competition.

Other finalists are Matt Lang of Maniwaki, Que., and Tim & The Glory Boys of Winnipeg. They will duke it out in a live onstage battle.

Later this year, the three Top of the Country finalists will participate in a week-long SOCAN songwriting trip to Nashville, perform at a major country music festival and attend an exclusive mentorship session in Toronto with influential people from across the industry.

“The talent competing in the first phase of SiriusXM Top of The Country was exceptional, and now the group is down to three,” said Jeff Leake, director of music programming for SiriusXM Canada. “Our finalists now have the opportunity to show off their craft to some very big audiences this summer. We can’t wait to see them perform at the finale during Country Music Week.”

One lucky artist will be crowned Canada’s next big country star during country music week in Calgary this September.

The winner gets $25,000 and will attend an international SOCAN songwriting camp.

SiriusXM Top of the Country in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association is part of the ongoing commitment of promoting and elevating the best in emerging Canadian music.