Windsor sees high job growth, highest unemployment

Statistics Canada released its monthly labour force report for May, showing an interesting contrast in the Windsor area.

The region had the highest unemployment rate in Canada at 8.5 per cent, but the report also highlighted significant job growth in the area.

Windsor was one of the top cities for job creation in May, following Toronto, Calgary, and Victoria.

Justin Falconer, CEO of Workforce WindsorEssex, was excited to see the region gain about 3,000 jobs.

"I wouldn't trade that for very many things," he said.

The contrast between high unemployment and strong job creation in Windsor could be attributed to the region's growing population.

The Windsor Census Metropolitan Area, which includes Lakeshore, Tecumseh, LaSalle, and Amherstburg, has added 5,000 working-age individuals (over 15 years old).

Falconer was optimistic about the region's future.

"The number of employed persons in our area hit 190,200, which is getting really close to our all-time high," he said.

Locally, the food and accommodation, construction, and public administration sectors saw the largest job gains.

On the other hand, the wholesale/retail trade and health care and social services sectors experienced the most significant job losses.