Windsor Salt workers, Unifor members to rally in front of City Hall Thursday

A rally in support of Windsor Salt workers will be held in front of City Hall on Thursday.

Hosted by Unifor, the rally will take place in the green space behind Windsor City Hall at 12 p.m.

Multiple union officials are expected to be on hand including National President Lana Payne .

Negotiations between Windsor Salt and the union representing local mine workers have “collapsed,” according to the company.

According to a Windsor Salt news release, negotiations broke down with Unifor Local 1959 after nearly reaching a new labour agreement that would have ended the 132 days long strike.

The company claimed to have offered “significant pay increases” over the life of the proposed agreement.

CTV News reached out to Bill Wark, president of Unifor Local 1959, who said, "the union doesn't bargain in the media."

"There are still ongoing discussion with the company," he said.