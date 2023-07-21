Windsor Salt workers hopeful

A tentative agreement has workers feeling optimistic but cautious.

“This isn't the end yet,” said Adam Hansen.

Mediation between Windsor Salt and employees represented by Local 1959 and 240 wrapped up Thursday with a tentative agreement.

“We're making steps towards final ratification. We're just hoping that everything goes smoothly,” said strike captain Phil Maxwell after spending 153 days on the picket line.

“This is definitely progress. At least we get to read something and see where the company is at with this,” Hansen added.

Workers said living off strike pay since Feb. 17 has not been easy, with some needing other sources of income to make ends meet.

“It's hard to be out for five months, especially in this economy, the housing price and everything around here. Even just groceries,” said Hansen.

St. Vincent De Paul in LaSalle, Ont. has dropped in every week during the strike to help feed workers.

“It's a great feeling,” said VP Joe Vaillancourt, who feels the appreciation from workers.

“I cannot say enough about the community support that we have seen and received here on the strike line,” Maxwell said gratefully.

Union leaders returned to the office on Friday.

“I'm pleased and I'm hopeful,” said Jodi Nesbitt, president of Unifor Local 240.

The unions represent 250 employees, and Nesbitt said she looks forward to presenting the agreement to members at the ratification vote on July 26 at the Caboto Club.

“We wouldn't be bringing it forward if we didn't feel confident that it was acceptable, however obviously our members are the final deciding factor,” Nesbitt said.

This round of bargaining is the first since Windsor Salt was purchased by Stone Canyon Industries in 2021. Nesbitt said a plan to return to work is still in discussions.

“There's a lot of fine details that we are all working on and that will be worked out and the details will be given at the ratification meeting next week,” she said.