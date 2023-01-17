Windsor’s Wedding Extravaganza is back!

The Wedding Extravaganza — returns to Windsor this weekend for its 35th year.

It’s Canada's longest established wedding show. The festivities will set up at the Caboto Club this Friday, Jan. 20, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Patrons will find exclusive wedding discounts and fashion shows.

The event organizer, Nancy Campana, said the event helps couples plan everything from a small intimate affair to a grand celebration.

"So this year we're back up to one-hundred-and-thirty vendors in the show,” said Campana. “We have a new fashion show room with a more interactive, immersive and I would say high-fashion kind of Paris experience. I think our guests are going to love the choice of music."

More than 130 wedding vendors, prizes, exclusive show wedding planning discounts and fashion shows highlight the event program for both days.

Tickets range from single general admission tickets to very special experience tickets with front-row fashion show seating and a glass of bubbly to enjoy as guests view the newest wedding trends at the Pelee Island Winery Lola Fashion Show.

The annual inclusive event helps marriage-bound couples plan and utilize resources.

In addition, those in attendance have a chance to win over $15,000 in prizes including this year’s Grand Prize $3000 worth of furniture and a $500 Interior Design Consultation from Windsor’s own Coulter’s Furniture.

The public can find more information and purchase tickets at www.weddingshows.com