Windsor’s warm stretch continues this weekend

A stretch of warm weather continues across the region Saturday.

While the record for this day was set back in 2009 with 13.1 degrees recorded, Saturday’s forecasted high of 11 degrees is still far above what’s expected for this time of year.

The average high is around zero degrees.

Here’s a look at the forecast

Saturday: Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. Wind west 30 km/h. High 11. UV index 2 or low.

Saturday night: Overcast. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill minus 6 in the morning. UV index 2 or low.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 4.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 3.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High plus 2.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 1.