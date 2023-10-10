Windsor's Vision Zero action plan expected to be unveiled next month, says city

A Vision Zero action plan is expected to be presented to Windsor's transportation standing committee next month.

It's been four and a half years since Windsor city council greenlit administration to begin the process of drafting a report on the implementation of a Vision Zero framework.

Vision Zero is a philosophy aimed at reconfiguring road systems to eliminate all fatalities and life-altering injuries resulting from auto collisions.

It prioritizes creating safer, healthier and more equitable road networks for all users, regardless of their mode of transportation, mobility level or other variables.

The idea was implemented in Sweden in the 1990s and has since been adopted by municipalities around the world.

Shawna Boakes, Windsor's executive director of operations, previously told CTV News late last year that action plan would be unveiled in Feb. 2023.

"The delay has been due to staff turnover. The original author of the report left the corporation in the spring and other critical support positions also had some changeover," Boakes said in an emailed statement.

"In order to be completely prepared for questions that may come from the report, it was important for new staff to have time to familiarize themselves with the proposed Action Plan and history on the policy."

According to Boakes, the Vision Zero report is expected to be ready for the city's Nov. 29 meeting of the Environment, Transportation & Public Safety Standing Committee.

Among the initiatives that would be up for discussion as part of a Vision Zero policy are pedestrian countdown signals, speed limit reductions and "no right turn on red light" signs at dangerous intersections.

On Sept. 29, the city installed "no right turn on red" signs at all four corners of the intersection of Wyandotte Street East and Pillette Road.

In Dec. 2022, a 79-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed at that intersection.

"This corner is fairly bad due to people not abiding by the law. I've seen accidents here and people getting hit on this corner also," said Tony Davis, who works at a nearby car wash.

"I've been waiting on our city to get things done. It seems to take them a little longer than a lot of other places. [Vision Zero] should have already been in place because people are not paying attention now."

T.J. Bondy, a cyclist commuter, said he was struck by a truck while riding his bicycle four months ago. He was not severely injured.

Bondy shared a social media post Tuesday from the Windsor Police Service, advising the public of a Mercedes driver who was charged with stunt driving after travelling more than triple the speed limit on Huron Church Road the day before.

"I have two young toddlers. To think about me wanting to pass on my love of bike cycling to them, it frightens me that I may have to send my kids on the roads," said Bondy, adding many drivers do not know how to share the road with cyclists and pedestrians.

"Vision Zero is a proactive solution so we don't find ourselves having these safety concerns that we have to retroactively change. A 'no right turn on red' sign only goes as far as the people willing to obey that sign."

Despite the wait on Vision Zero, Bondy said he's happy to learn an action plan may be unveiled next month.

"Let's get this moving. Let's make our roads safer for everybody," he said.

According to Davis, who said he spends hours watching vehicles go by at Wyandotte and Pillette, many drivers have not obeying the new signage since it was installed on Sept. 29.

"They're still turning on the red light ... It's still a dangerous corner," said Davis.