Windsor’s unemployment rate increases to 5.2 per cent
The Welcome to Windsor sign on Matchette Road in Windsor, Ont., on Feb. 8, 2017. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 12:03PM EDT
The jobless rate has increased in Windsor, according to Statistics Canada.
Windsor’s unemployment rate was 5.2 per cent in March, compared to 4.9 per cent in February.
On a national level, the economy delivered 32,300 net new jobs last month as Canada generated a rush of full-time work that helped hold the national unemployment rate at a record low.
Statistics Canada says the jobless rate stayed at 5.8 per cent in March for a second consecutive month -- and for the third time since December -- to match its lowest level since the agency started measuring the indicator in 1976.
The agency says the labour force produced 68,300 full-time positions last month and shed 35,900 part-time jobs.
However, the survey shows that 19,600 of the new employee positions were created in the public sector, while the number of private-sector workers declined by 7,000.
The report also found that average hourly wage growth, which has been under close scrutiny by the Bank of Canada ahead of interest-rate decisions, strengthened in March to 3.3 per cent, up from 3.1 per cent the previous month.
Central Canada saw the biggest gains in March as the two largest provinces -- Ontario and Quebec -- each added more than 10,000 net new positions.
Compared with 12 months earlier, the national workforce grew 1.6 per cent following the creation of 296,200 jobs -- with the entire increase fuelled by 335,200 new full-time positions.