WINDSOR, ONT -- Windsor’s unemployment rate has dipped below the 10 per cent mark as more people return to the labour force.

The new numbers released by Statistics Canada Friday also show that labour numbers continue to improve generally across the country.

However, they do not take into account recent restrictions reintroduced in recent weeks due to a second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The national unemployment rate now sits at nine per cent.

While Windsor’s unemployment rate dropped, the participation rate stayed relatively unchanged at 57.1 per cent.

Nationally Canada added 378,000 jobs in September.