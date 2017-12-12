

CTV Windsor





A Windsor homeless shelter anticipates larger numbers now that the colder air is settling into the area.

Doors are now open 24-hours at the Street Help Homeless Shelter of Windsor at 964 Wyandotte Street East.

With day and night-time temperatures well below average and windchill values into the minus teens and minus 20’s -- homeless people are at risk of frostbite and hypothermia.

“We can’t have people sleeping outside,” says Street Help administrator Christine Wilson-Furlonger. “It’s too dangerous.”

Wilson-Furlonger says they had seven people stay in the shelter on Monday, and she anticipates seeing more people during this cold snap.

The centre is in need of volunteers to help with operations, and donations of food and warm clothing are always accepted.

Wilson-Furlonger says large coats and men's boots are in particular need this season.